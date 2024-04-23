Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 448 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 448 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Stock Up 12.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $1,324.01 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $266.00 and a 12-month high of $1,999.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,306.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $787.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $990.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,473.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MSTR

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total value of $3,263,662.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,780.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total transaction of $3,263,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,780.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.39, for a total transaction of $255,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,733 shares of company stock valued at $119,992,182 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.