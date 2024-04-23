Mirion Technologies (MIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Mirion Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $0.37-$0.42 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.370-0.420 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 12.01%.

Shares of NYSE:MIR opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49. Mirion Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

In other Mirion Technologies news, CFO Brian Schopfer sold 90,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $1,000,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIR. Citigroup raised their target price on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Mirion Technologies from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

