TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TRTX opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 158.41, a current ratio of 158.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.12.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

