TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE:TRTX opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 158.41, a current ratio of 158.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.12.
TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.80%.
About TPG RE Finance Trust
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
