J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $348.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.54 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

JJSF opened at $138.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.70. J&J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $133.23 and a 52-week high of $177.71.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at J&J Snack Foods

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.53%.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $92,331.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,261,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

