Matson (MATX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Matson to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The shipping company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.60 million. Matson had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Matson to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Matson Stock Performance

Matson stock opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.98. Matson has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $122.99.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Matson

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Matson’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $126,268.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,261.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

