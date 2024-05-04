Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $14.68 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APLE shares. Bank of America lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

