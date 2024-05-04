BWX Technologies (BWXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. BWX Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $3.05-$3.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.050-3.200 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BWX Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $97.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.98. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $107.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

