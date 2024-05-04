Par Pacific (PARR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Par Pacific to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 47.63%. On average, analysts expect Par Pacific to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Par Pacific Stock Performance
NYSE PARR opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.20. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other Par Pacific news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,650.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $607,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.
