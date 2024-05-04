Par Pacific (PARR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Par Pacific to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 47.63%. On average, analysts expect Par Pacific to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE PARR opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.20. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Par Pacific from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PARR

Insider Activity

In other Par Pacific news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,650.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $607,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Par Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.