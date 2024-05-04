Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

LXRX stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $428.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.58.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.54% and a negative net margin of 14,573.20%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 350.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 160.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

