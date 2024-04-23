Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Increased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,670.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,298,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,670,000 after purchasing an additional 742,887 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,755,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,221,000 after purchasing an additional 327,860 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.40. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.26.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

