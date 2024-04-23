Xponance Inc. Sells 407 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. CWM LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 3.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 8.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth $253,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 2.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 14.6% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $229.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.78.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

