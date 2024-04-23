Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 106,461 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 106,461 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Baidu by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 17,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.29.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $97.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.25 and a twelve month high of $156.98.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

