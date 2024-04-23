8,152 Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth $45,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,191.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $74.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.36. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $549,773.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $429,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $549,773.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,487 shares of company stock valued at $11,364,950. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITCI. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

