Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,319 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,549 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 61.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in ENI by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on E. StockNews.com lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

ENI Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of E opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.25.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.16). ENI had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

ENI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.01%.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

