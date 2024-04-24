30,112 Shares in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,194,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 190,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 102,143 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 843,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,062,000 after acquiring an additional 133,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

