Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Director Julie Dill Buys 5,000 Shares

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) Director Julie Dill acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Centuri Price Performance

NYSE:CTRI opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

Centuri Company Profile

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services encompassing design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

