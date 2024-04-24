Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Director Julie Dill Buys 5,000 Shares

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) Director Julie Dill acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Centuri Price Performance
NYSE:CTRI opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.
Centuri Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centuri
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.