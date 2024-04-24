41,000 Shares in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Trinity Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 6.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after acquiring an additional 68,165 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,720,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,935,000 after acquiring an additional 146,341 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 569,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 46,396 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,215,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 884,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $273,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRN opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Separately, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

