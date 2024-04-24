Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.11 Million in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.18). PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

