Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.14 Million in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in EnerSys by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in EnerSys by 1,386.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in EnerSys by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS opened at $91.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $79.90 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

ENS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

