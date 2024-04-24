Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $1.16 Million Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 859.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMPH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $178.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $26,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,682.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $589,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,160.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $26,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,333 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,682.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $660,860. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

