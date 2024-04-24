50,400 Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Oceaneering International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,757,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 541.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 982,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,660,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,704,000 after purchasing an additional 734,518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,437,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,134,000 after purchasing an additional 705,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,202,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,930,000 after purchasing an additional 256,036 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Oceaneering International Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $654.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.81 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

