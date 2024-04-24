Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Abeona Therapeutics Trading Down 53.7 %
ABEO opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.49. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
