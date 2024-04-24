voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet Price Performance

VJET stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.51. voxeljet has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.35.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

