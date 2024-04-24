voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
VJET stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.51. voxeljet has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.35.
