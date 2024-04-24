StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

CIZN stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. Citizens has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 million and a P/E ratio of 12.26.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citizens stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,999 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Citizens as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

