BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

BioLineRx Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.53.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BioLineRx in the third quarter worth $88,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BioLineRx by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

