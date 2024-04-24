StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.15. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp stock. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.45% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

