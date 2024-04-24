Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,718 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of Herbalife worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 10.2% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 14.6% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLF shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Herbalife from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herbalife

In other Herbalife news, CEO Michael Johnson purchased 61,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $498,120.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,915.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Herbalife news, EVP Henry C. Wang purchased 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,604.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Johnson purchased 61,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $498,120.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,915.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 85,757 shares of company stock valued at $723,278. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Herbalife stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Herbalife Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $922.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Read More

