Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 688 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.13.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $179.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $189.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

