Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 7.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,243,000 after buying an additional 1,483,908 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,691,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,619,000 after buying an additional 331,019 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,575,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,897,000 after buying an additional 173,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,321,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,194,000 after buying an additional 88,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,732,000 after buying an additional 105,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.91, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,636.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

