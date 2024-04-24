Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTP. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 2,710.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 9.8% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TTP opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

