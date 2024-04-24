WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target Cut to $62.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WNS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

WNS stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97. WNS has a 52 week low of $45.09 and a 52 week high of $91.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in WNS by 490.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in WNS by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WNS by 32.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

