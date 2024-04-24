Analysts Offer Predictions for Ameren Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ameren in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $4.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.88. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Ameren’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AEE

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. Ameren has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $91.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.53.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.33%.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.