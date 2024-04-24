Sigma Planning Corp Has $885,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $158.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.31.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.