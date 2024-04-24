Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Position Reduced by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,966 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,403.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 55,516 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 369,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after buying an additional 43,523 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 33,343 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,451,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 25,898 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VIOV stock opened at $84.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.68 and a fifty-two week high of $90.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

