Sigma Planning Corp Sells 47,982 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,982 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 389.2% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 262,283 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 410.9% in the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 48,758 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 458.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 402.1% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after buying an additional 244,127 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $38.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

