Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). The business had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.50) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APLS. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.36. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $52,928.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,740.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $3,743,526.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,452,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $52,928.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,740.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,011 shares of company stock worth $23,463,657. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.