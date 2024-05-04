PT Astra International Tbk (PTAIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3664 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from PT Astra International Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.09.
PT Astra International Tbk Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of PT Astra International Tbk stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88.
About PT Astra International Tbk
