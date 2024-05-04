Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (KRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a payout ratio of 109.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 141.8%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.07. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $17.11.

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.42 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $85,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,925.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $85,214.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 343,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,925.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $101,197.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,185 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Featured Articles

