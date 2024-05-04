Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $103.01

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $103.01 and last traded at $107.02, with a volume of 161874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.31.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.10.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 60,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

