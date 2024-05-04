ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

ICF International has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ICF International to earn $7.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

ICF International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $148.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. ICF International has a 1-year low of $108.58 and a 1-year high of $158.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $494.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICFI. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ICF International news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $372,408.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,938.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Articles

