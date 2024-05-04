NV Bekaert SA (BEKAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on May 29th

NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1183 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from NV Bekaert’s previous dividend of $0.11.
NV Bekaert Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BEKAY opened at $5.03 on Friday. NV Bekaert has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73.
About NV Bekaert
