NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 28th

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at 6.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of 7.16. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 5.82 and a 12 month high of 13.07.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Laffer acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 6.12 per share, for a total transaction of 122,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately 417,849.12.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

