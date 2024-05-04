NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 28th

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.7% per year over the last three years.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at 6.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of 7.16. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 5.82 and a 12 month high of 13.07.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
