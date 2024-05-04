WK Kellogg Co (KLG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on June 14th

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
WK Kellogg Stock Down 2.4 %
WK Kellogg stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. WK Kellogg has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $24.63.
WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.
