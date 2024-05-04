WK Kellogg Co (KLG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on June 14th

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

WK Kellogg Stock Down 2.4 %

WK Kellogg stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. WK Kellogg has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WK Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.45.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

