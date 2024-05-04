Iradimed Corporation (IRMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Iradimed has a payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Iradimed to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Get Iradimed alerts:

Iradimed Stock Performance

Shares of IRMD opened at $44.70 on Friday. Iradimed has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $565.90 million, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iradimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Iradimed had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Iradimed will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRMD. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Iradimed in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRMD

Iradimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.