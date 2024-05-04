Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 on July 5th

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$102.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$69.83 and a 1 year high of C$112.99. The stock has a market cap of C$109.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$102.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$92.30.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.20. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of C$9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.04 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.6092114 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$105.70 per share, with a total value of C$43,760.71. In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$105.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,760.71. Also, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.62, for a total transaction of C$366,058.88. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,009 shares of company stock valued at $32,364,302. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$113.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$111.47.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

