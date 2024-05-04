Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 on June 10th

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 1.2 %

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$225.32 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$159.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$227.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$211.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$198.08. The stock has a market cap of C$101.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.52 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 39.67%. Research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 4.9537409 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$183.33.

In other news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total value of C$744,562.50. In related news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total transaction of C$95,392.80. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total transaction of C$744,562.50. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

