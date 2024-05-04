BlackRock Greater Europe (BRGE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 on June 19th

BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock Greater Europe Trading Up 0.7 %
BlackRock Greater Europe stock opened at GBX 614 ($7.71) on Friday. BlackRock Greater Europe has a 1 year low of GBX 457.50 ($5.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 653 ($8.20). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 629.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 571.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of £616.89 million, a P/E ratio of 674.73 and a beta of 1.02.
About BlackRock Greater Europe
