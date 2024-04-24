Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Northwest Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $13.07.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,148.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $125,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

