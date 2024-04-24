Barrington Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for National CineMedia in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

NCMI opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.16 million, a P/E ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.89.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.25 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $136,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $212,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $332,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

