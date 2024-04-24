Brokers Set Expectations for Apogee Enterprises, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apogee Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.12. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.10. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $62.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APOG. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 57.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 9.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $48,063,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

